Suspect in $750K vehicle thefts arrested, Waco police seek co-defendant

A woman wanted by Waco police in vehicle thefts in several Texas cities was arrested in Mesquite on Monday while her co-defendant remains at large, Waco police announced Tuesday.

Mesquite police arrested Isabel Gonzalez, 33, after a 30-minute chase that started when they spotted a stolen pickup truck, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a press release Tuesday. Shipley has previously said Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, 33, were wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, and in several cites including Waco, Robinson, Bellmead and Plano.

Gonzalez "is pending extradition to McLennan County Jail," Tuesday's press release says. She was not listed on the McLennan County Jail roster as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hernandez remains at large and wanted by the Waco Police Department on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized crime, according to the press release.

Police ask anyone who knows where to find Hernandez to call 254-750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or wacocrimestoppers.org.