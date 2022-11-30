Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody

One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County.

Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols' bail at $500,000.

Waco police accuse Nichols and Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, also of Houston and held in Harris County on unrelated charges, in the shooting death of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., 24, in the 2300 block of South Second Street on April 3. Waco detectives served murder warrants for both Nichols and Scott separately in Harris County Jail during June, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Neighbors of the home where the shooting happened told the Tribune-Herald at the time that Baylor University students hosted the party where Thomas died.

Shortly after Thomas' shooting, Waco police issued a statement saying Thomas had arrived at a party he was not invited to and threatened people with a gun before he was fatally shot. The shooter was not there when officers arrived, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Court records show Nichols and Scott both lived in McLennan County as children.