Suspect in August shootings arrested, charged with murder

U.S. Marshals in Fort Worth have arrested Damarion Degrate, 17, a Waco resident charged with the murder of a man he found through Grindr.

Degrate was arrested Monday morning for the second of three shootings that occurred the night of August 17. A Waco PD press release stated an investigation into the shootings revealed all three victims had met with Degrate on Grindr, an LGBTQ dating app.

“It was through this app that Degrate communicated with the victims and made plans to meet up with them,” the press release stated. “After meeting up with the victims, Degrate shot all three of them.”

Degrate was arrested in August and posted a $200,000 bond after being arrested in connection to one of the three shootings.

Police believe Degrate arranged a meeting with Jonathan Breeding, 23, after communicating with him through the same app about two hours after the first shooting on Aug. 17. Breeding, who was also shot in his car near the 1400 block of North 34th Street, later died at a local hospital.