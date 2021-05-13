Suspect in Bruceville-Eddy teen's 2008 hit-and-run death indicted

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Capt. Steve January, who heads the cold case unit, said detectives interviewed about 40 people in the past year while working on the case.

Breichner’s mother, Lenda Port, of Waco, told the Tribune-Herald in 2012 that she was frustrated no one had been brought to justice in her daughter's death.

“I think the investigation, when it first happened, was not done correctly by the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department. I will just say it,” Port said in 2012. “It is very frustrating because I just think they dropped the ball. The investigation was not done properly in the beginning, and now the district attorney’s office has the case and it is harder for them because things that were not done.”

Breichner and Nolan had been to Mayfest and were walking south on the Interstate 35 frontage road shortly before midnight to go see her brother, who was working at a nearby convenience store.

They were struck by a Dodge pickup truck, which a Bell County sheriff’s deputy later found abandoned on State Highway 95. The impact fractured a disc and shattered two others in Nolan’s back, requiring doctors to insert two rods and eight pins to repair it. His head also was split open, he said.