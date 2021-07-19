Suspect in catalytic converter theft arrested after multi-city chase

Waco police officers arrested a Waco man who led them on a lengthy pursuit after he was accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Officers received the call shortly before 10 p.m. regarding a theft in progress near 28th Street and Columbus Avenue, according to the Waco Police Department's Facebook page. Officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect's vehicle, attempting to make a traffic stop but the driver did not pull over.

Driving a stolen car, the suspect led officers in a lengthy pursuit through parts of North Waco, East Waco, South Waco, Lacy Lakeview, and Bellmead, according to the Facebook post. The chase ended in the parking lot of the Sandman Hotel at Franklin Avenue and Valley Mills Drive.

Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, was arrested and taken into custody after being medically cleared at a local hospital.

Williams was taken to McLennan County Jail and charged with theft of a catalytic converter, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and booked on an outstanding theft warrant. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner, police said.

Waco PD's street crimes and K-9 units assisted in the incident along wit McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Williams was released from McLennan County Jail on Saturday after posting a $16,000 bond.

