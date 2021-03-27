 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect in DPS trooper's shooting dead, according to officer's association
0 comments
breaking

Suspect in DPS trooper's shooting dead, according to officer's association

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect in the shooting of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker on Friday night has died less than 24 hours after the shooting, the Texas DPS Officers Association announced Saturday evening.

Officials were able to locate the suspect, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, and “as law enforcement closed in, Pinson was found deceased,” according to a Facebook post from the officer’s association. KXXV-TV quoted Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan as saying the suspect died by suicide.

Walker was in critical but stable condition Saturday at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, according to the officers association.

DPS officials had issued an alert earlier in the day announcing a search for Pinson. He is the only suspect officials had named in the shooting.

Walker was shot in the head and abdomen at about 7:45 p.m. just outside Mexia, about 40 miles east of Waco. Walker was pulling up to a disabled vehicle stopped along Farm-to-Market Road 2848 near its intersection with Highway 84. Shots were fired through the windshield of his patrol vehicle before he came to a stop, according to a Facebook post by the officer’s association.

Walker has a wife, a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter, according to the post.

A vigil for Walker and his family was underway Saturday evening in Waco not far from Hillcrest.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned
Local Crime News

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned

"Eric's case was dismissed with no explanation," Freud said. "Eric understands that he is mentally ill and understands that that illness is best treated in a hospital environment, which is why he was willing and ready to go to trial to try to continue to get himself the care he knows his illness requires. That opportunity for him was lost when the case was dismissed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert