Suspect in DPS trooper's shooting dead, according to officer's association

The suspect in the shooting of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker on Friday night has died less than 24 hours after the shooting, the Texas DPS Officers Association announced Saturday evening.

Officials were able to locate the suspect, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, and “as law enforcement closed in, Pinson was found deceased,” according to a Facebook post from the officer’s association. KXXV-TV quoted Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan as saying the suspect died by suicide.

Walker was in critical but stable condition Saturday at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, according to the officers association.

DPS officials had issued an alert earlier in the day announcing a search for Pinson. He is the only suspect officials had named in the shooting.

Walker was shot in the head and abdomen at about 7:45 p.m. just outside Mexia, about 40 miles east of Waco. Walker was pulling up to a disabled vehicle stopped along Farm-to-Market Road 2848 near its intersection with Highway 84. Shots were fired through the windshield of his patrol vehicle before he came to a stop, according to a Facebook post by the officer’s association.

Walker has a wife, a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter, according to the post.

A vigil for Walker and his family was underway Saturday evening in Waco not far from Hillcrest.