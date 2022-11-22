Suspect in McGregor shootings indicted on capital murder charges

A McLennan County grand jury on Tuesday returned capital murder indictments against the McGregor man police believe fatally shot three family members and two neighbors in September.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, has remained in custody since the shootings. The grand jury indicted him on capital murder and aggravated assault charges.

The first capital murder indictment involves the Sept. 28 shootings of the woman he lived with for 11 years, Monica Delgado, 38, of McGregor, and her two children from a prior relationship, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14.

A Texas Rangers’ warrant accuses Jaimes-Hernandez of carrying out these shootings in front of an 8-year-old child he had with Delgado and while two younger children he had with her were all at home, in a house at 903 S. Monroe St. he owned and shared with Delgado and all the children.

The second capital murder indictment involves shootings the morning of Sept. 29 that killed next door neighbors at 901 S. Monroe St.: Lorena “Lori” Aviles, 47, and her daughter, Natalie Aviles, 20. The Texas Rangers’ warrant says a security camera from across the street captured video images that assisted in piecing together what happened that morning.

Ezra and Zion Aviles, the teen sons of Lori Aviles, had reportedly left for school before their mother and sister were shot.

The third indictment against Jaimes-Hernandez charges two counts of aggravated assault. Jaimes-Hernandez is also accused of shooting at a senior citizen and his adult son who lived in a two story house in the 800 block of S. Monroe St., adjacent to Lori Aviles’ home.

A McGregor police officer shot and wounded Jaimes-Hernandez in the course of apprehending him on Sept. 29, and he spent about three weeks hospitalized while in McLennan County custody. An official close to the case said Jaimes-Hernandez was seen to have difficulty moving while detained in the hospital.

Jaimes-Hernendez did not speak to investigators before the Texas Rangers filed capital murder charges against him Oct. 12, and he remains in custody in McLennan County Jail with a bail set at $4.5 million. Jail records also show Jaimes-Hernandez, a Mexican citizen, is being held on an immigration detainer.