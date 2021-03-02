Suspect in South Waco shooting death arrested on capital murder charge

Police have made a third arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in South Waco in September.

Brendon Leosha Riggs, 20, is in McLennan County Jail on a capital murder charge in the death of Kaden Hitchcock at his residence in the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Circle. Police arrested two others on capital murder charges in October, but a grand jury in January declined to pursue the charges against the first two suspects.

A warrant for a third suspect’s arrest already had been issued at that time of the grand jury’s decision. A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Riggs in Coleman County last week, according to a Waco Police Facebook post Tuesday.

Hitchcock’s roommates found him the morning of Sept. 25. Officers who responded to their 911 call found him dead from a single gunshot wound and initially suspected suicide, but soon realized the shot was not self-inflicted.

Hitchcock’s roommates told police they saw three other men in Hitchcock’s room before the roommates went to bed at about 3 a.m. Sept. 25, according to arrest affidavits. Police reported several guns were missing, and they found a single spent 9mm shell casing in the room. The first two suspects, who were arrested but no-billed, had told police they were there with a third person to buy drugs, according to affidavits.

Riggs remained in McLennan County Jail on $1 million bond Tuesday.

