Suspect in Waco killing gets 35 years for shooting at deputy a day later

A Waco man indicted on a murder charge in a January 2022 shooting in Waco pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting at a Falls County deputy a day after the Waco incident.

After the guilty plea before Judge Bryan Russ in Marlin's 82nd State District Court, Eddie Bohannan, 24, was sentenced to 35 years in prison and transferred Wednesday from Falls County to the McLennan County Jail to face the murder indictment.

Bohannan had remained in Falls County custody since he was arrested in Chilton on Jan. 18, 2022, on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Shortly after his arrest, Waco police served a murder warrant against Bohannan in the Jan. 16, 2022, shooting of Curtis Freeman, 30, of Waco. Freeman was shot at a convenience store in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road and died of his wounds Jan. 21, 2022, at a Waco hospital, police reported at the time.

Security footage shows Bohannan at the store at the time of the shooting, and witnesses identified him as the shooter, his arrest affidavit says. A McLennan County grand jury indicted him in April on the murder charge.

A day after Freeman's shooting, Bohannan was a passenger in a vehicle that a Falls County deputy stopped for traffic violations. As the deputy approached the driver's side of the vehicle, Bohannan shot at her. The deputy saw the weapon and stepped back just in time to avoid being hit, officials said at the time.

McLennan County deputies arrested him in Chilton the next day on the Falls County aggravated assault charge, to which he pleaded guilty Tuesday.