Suspect in Waco murder arrested in Llano County after standoff

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Waco last Friday surrendered to authorities after a four-hour standoff Monday in Llano County, Waco Police Department officials said.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, was arrested at a house in the small town of Tow near Lake Buchanan after authorities received information that he was at that address. When officers with the Llano Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County SWAT team arrived, Garcia barricaded himself in the house before surrendering peacefully, Waco police said.

Detectives on Friday issued a warrant for his arrest on murder charges after he was accused of killing Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47. Officers found Hogan unresponsive and with a gunshot wound around 6:02 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane, between Marlin Highway and Loop 340.

Local authorities sent a warrant bulletin for him to law enforcement agencies across Texas. A woman and child who were thought to be traveling with Garcia but are not suspects have been found safe.

Police had warned in the bulletin that Garcia was considered armed and dangerous. Authorities recovered two guns during Garcia’s arrest.

A news release from Waco police said Garcia will be extradited this week to McLennan County Jail but did not state where he was being held. The Williamson County and Llano County jails did not list him as an inmate Monday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.