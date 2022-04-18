 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Suspect in Waco murder arrested in Llano County after standoff

  • 0
Evaristo Jacobo Garcia arrestW

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia was arrested Monday in Llano County.

 Waco Police Department, provided

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Waco last Friday surrendered to authorities after a four-hour standoff Monday in Llano County, Waco Police Department officials said.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, was arrested at a house in the small town of Tow near Lake Buchanan after authorities received information that he was at that address. When officers with the Llano Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County SWAT team arrived, Garcia barricaded himself in the house before surrendering peacefully, Waco police said.

Detectives on Friday issued a warrant for his arrest on murder charges after he was accused of killing Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47. Officers found Hogan unresponsive and with a gunshot wound around 6:02 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane, between Marlin Highway and Loop 340.

Local authorities sent a warrant bulletin for him to law enforcement agencies across Texas. A woman and child who were thought to be traveling with Garcia but are not suspects have been found safe.

People are also reading…

Police had warned in the bulletin that Garcia was considered armed and dangerous. Authorities recovered two guns during Garcia’s arrest.

A news release from Waco police said Garcia will be extradited this week to McLennan County Jail but did not state where he was being held. The Williamson County and Llano County jails did not list him as an inmate Monday.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia

Garcia
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron and Le Pen prepare debate before runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert