Suspected hit-and-run driver makes $250,000 bond after judge denies bond reduction

A judge on Thursday rejected bond reduction efforts by an 18-year-old man charged in an August hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a Waco woman, but the man still made bond by Thursday evening.

Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court denied a motion from Oscar Valentin Lopez to reduce the $250,000 bond set by Strother after Lopez was indicted Sept. 17 on a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge and a third-degree felony evading arrest or detention with a vehicle count.

Lopez was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities last month when he tried to cross the U.S.-Mexican border to come back into the United States. He was indicted in an Aug. 30 wreck that critically injured Waco resident Ashley Bass in the Mountainview neighborhood area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lopez was detained 10 days later while trying to cross through a checkpoint in Laredo after spending time in Mexico, Waco police said. Lopez was released on a $40,000 bond by Webb County officials before he could be returned to McLennan County, officials said.

Strother told Lopez he denied his request for bond reduction because of the serious nature of the offense and his ties to Mexico.