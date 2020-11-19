Suspects in Houston shooting death could be in Waco, according to investigators

Two suspects wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this month at a Houston apartment complex may be living in the Waco area, according to a Houston Police Department press release Thursday.

Investigators released surveillance video showing four suspects in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Houston man and are asking for anyone with information about their identity or whereabouts to call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

The man in the video with a heavier build wearing a red, white and blue jacket; and the man with a thinner build wearing a red ballcap and a mask pulled down around his chin may be from the Waco area, according to the press release.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. Nov. 4 at 2850 Fannin St., and Houston officers responded to a report from the apartment complex concierge that a resident had been shot, police reported. Two friends of the victim were allowed to go to his apartment, where they found him with multiple gunshot wounds before bringing him to the first floor, according to the press release. Houston Fire Department paramedics took him to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video showing the four suspects is posted to the Houston Police YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/i4JS2OzMvVM.