Suspects on trial in 2 separate shootings this week in Waco

Jury selection was completed Monday in 54th State District Court for the trial of Joeangel Jeremiah Ramos, 23, of Waco. Ramos is facing trial on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault and also for a third-degree felony assault charge, allegedly choking a family member, court documents show.

The prosecution and the defense completed opening statements Monday.

Ramos has been held in the McLennan County Jail on $250,000 bail since Oct. 28, 2021, jail records show. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for carrying a firearm without a license from that date as well.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Ramos in October last year for reportedly shooting at a woman driving a car and brandishing the firearm on Oct. 4, 2021.

The state added the choking charge Jan. 18.

His defense attorney, Jessica Freud, did not return the Tribune-Herald’s phone call requesting a comment.

Freud filed a motion Aug 1. to make certain evidence inadmissible and limit the prosecution’s expert witnesses. She also filed a motion July 22 for the jury to decide Ramos’ punishment.

Gallegos trial

In 19th State District Court, jury selection was also completed Monday in the aggravated assault trial of Angelica Gallegos. Gallegos is accused of a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The prosecution and defense completed opening statements Monday and witnesses were called to the stand.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Gallegos in July 2020 for shooting another woman with a firearm on April 2, 2020.

A judge freed Gallegos on $15,000 bail April 6, 2020.