Suspended Baylor University linebacker Garmon Randolph was arrested in April on a driving while intoxicated charge, according to a Waco police arrest affidavit.

Randolph had been dealing with a heel injury and missed much of the Baylor football team’s spring practices, but head coach Dave Aranda announced Tuesday that Randolph had been suspended from the team for an unspecified off the field issue.

“Off the field issue, so we’re hoping to have it cleared up here soon,” Aranda said. “I think it’s unfortunate and it’s something that I hope is taken as a learning experience. I know I have taken it that way. So I’m hopeful that it’s taken with him.”

According to the affidavit, Randolph was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. April 2 while driving in the 1800 block of La Salle Avenue. The affidavit says Randolph’s vehicle ran a stop sign on South 16th Street and turned left onto La Salle, pulling in front of a police car and causing the cruiser to hit the brakes to avoid a collision.

The affidavit says officers conducted a traffic stop and noticed the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The affidavit says Randolph told officers he was coming from a “kick back” that he attended after leaving a bar, where Randolph told officers he drank two shots of tequila. The affidavit says officers performed field sobriety tests on Randolph and observed several signs that indicated he was intoxicated.

The affidavit says a blood specimen was collected at McLennan County Jail, and Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the results indicate Randolph's blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph released from McLennan County Jail the day of his arrest on $1,000 bond.

Brent Ingram, a spokesperson for Baylor athletics, said via email the university is aware of the charge against Randolph.

"We are aware of the DWI charge against Garmon Randolph,” Ingram said. "We will continue to handle this in accordance with University protocols and take any warranted disciplinary action.”

Randolph is a fifth-year senior outside linebacker who started 11 of Baylor's 13 games last year. He made 43 tackles and tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks.

In 2021, Randolph played in 11 games with four starts and finished with 30 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Randolph played in five games in 2020 after redshirting in 2019.