SWAT response in China Spring neighborhood ends with transport for mental health evaluation

After hours of negotiation Tuesday and a response by a Waco Police SWAT unit and an MHMR Crisis Team, officials were able to transport a 39-year-old man from a China Spring home to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officers went to the home in the 1000 block of Iron Horse Trail for a welfare check at about 9 a.m. A woman called police and said her husband was suicidal and that there were guns in the house, according to a press release.

After officers arrived and were unable to have the man come outside, the SWAT team responded. An MHMR Crisis Team also responded and was able to obtain a mental health warrant for the man, according to the press release. A negotiating team worked to get him out of the house to serve the warrant.

After seven-and-a-half hours, the man was taken into custody and transported for an evaluation.

