Teen accused of luring victims with dating app indicted on capital murder charge

A Waco teenager who police say shot at least two men, killing one of them, after luring them to meetings through an LGBTQ dating app was indicted on capital murder and aggravated assault charges Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Damarion Trammell Degrate, 17, in the Aug. 17 shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Deshawn Breeding. The indictment, which subjects Degrate to a possible death sentence if convicted, alleges he killed Breeding during the course of a robbery after communicating with him on the Grindr app.

First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said the DA's office has not determined if it will seek the death penalty in Degrate's case.

Degrate was arrested last month in Fort Worth in the second of three shootings that occurred the night of August 17. Waco police have said that all three shooting victims reportedly met with Degrate on Grindr.

“It was through this app that Degrate communicated with the victims and made plans to meet up with them,” Waco police have said. “After meeting up with the victims, Degrate shot all three of them.”

Degrate was released on $200,000 bond in August after is arrest in one of the three shootings. He has remained jailed under $500,000 bond since his arrest in October.