Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release.

Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway, according to the police press release. Officers responded at 2:29 a.m. Saturday to the 3100 block of South Third Street.

Norman Newman Nyamandi

Nyamandi

The vehicle Nyamandi was driving rolled over, and a female passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the press release says.

The press release does not include a name or age of the passenger, the type of vehicles involved or any further description of allegations against Nyamandi.

He remained in McLennan County Jail on the second-degree felony charge Saturday evening. Bond information was not yet posted.

Tags

