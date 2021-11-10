Teen arrested on intoxication manslaughter charge in crash that killed Chilton High senior

The 19-year-old driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a Chilton High School senior last year “had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash,” Waco Police reported Wednesday.

Marlin Police arrested Angel Guerrero on Wednesday on an intoxication manslaughter warrant issued by Waco Police. Guerrero was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck that struck a utility pole at Primrose Drive and Robinson Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. May 13, 2020, throwing Emilio Rueda, 18, from the vehicle and killing him, according to police. Rueda was set to graduate soon from Chilton High School.

Rueda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and Guerrero was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to a police press release.

Detectives received a toxicology report on Guerrero in late June and issued a warrant for his arrest a week later, the press release says. Police did not announce the types or amounts of drugs identified in the report.

Guerrero was taken to the Falls County Jail on Wednesday, and bond information was not yet available.

