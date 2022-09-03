 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen arrested on manslaughter in fatal crash at Loop 340, Marlin Highway

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in a crash that killed a 46-year-old man in late July.

Police responded to the crash at 4:37 p.m. July 30 near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Marlin Highway, officials reported at the time.

Rafe William Kalama was driving west when the front of his vehicle hit the passenger side of a vehicle driven by James May, 46, according to police. May died at the scene.

Kalama remained at the scene after the crash, police reported at the time. No new information about the crash was included in a press release Saturday announcing Kalama's arrest. Police have referred to the vehicles involved as "unit 1" and "unit 2" without further explanation.

Kalama remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday with no bail listed.

