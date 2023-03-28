A Waco teen has died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon on a street corner next to S.J. Guthrie Park in North Waco, Waco police said.

Police were called at 1:21 p.m. to the intersection of Edmond Avenue and Brookview Drive, where they found the man with severe gunshot injuries, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The boy, a Black male thought to be 14 or 15, was transported to a hospital, where he soon died of his wounds, Shipley said. She said police late Tuesday afternoon were searching for the suspect and working to identify the victim.

Shipley said the incident is being investigated as a murder.

Several squad cars and yellow police tape were blocking the intersection Tuesday afternoon while investigators collected evidence on both sides of Brookview Avenue. They were documenting a black handgun in a front yard across from the park, shell casings scattered across the scene and a bicycle on the sidewalk near the Guthrie Park gazebo.

Guthrie Park was also the site of an attempted robbery in February 2019 that left a teen wounded by gunfire. In 2011, Lorena High School sophomore Nathan Romo was shot in the head and killed during an altercation between two groups at the park, according to trial testimony. Willie Contreras, 29, was convicted of murder in the case and Leonard Trey Nino, 18, also pleaded guilty to murder.