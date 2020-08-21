Teen charged with attempted murder, named suspect in 3 Waco shootings tied to app used by gay men

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in three recent shootings tied to a dating app primarily used by gay men, officials announced Friday.

Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested Damarion Trammell Degrate at about noon Friday on an attempted murder charge in one of the shootings, and Degrate is a suspect in the other two shootings, one of which was fatal, Waco police Sgt. Peter Mottley wrote in a statement. The shootings happened over about a six-hour span early Monday morning.

“Early on detectives established a link with all three shooting victims who used an online dating app primarily used by gay men,” Mottley wrote. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Degrate is accused of shooting a man at about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Brookview neighborhood, Mottley said. The man fled to a corner store near North 23rd Street and Grim Avenue seeking help, police have previously said.

About two hours after the first shooting, police responded to a call at 34th Street and Brook Circle and found Jonathan Breeding, 23, in his vehicle with a gunshot wound. Breeding later died at a local hospital.