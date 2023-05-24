An 18-year-old was arrested this week and charged with two counts of second-degree felony manslaughter stemming from an April crash with a that killed two people, Waco police said in a news release Wednesday.

Sergio Alejandro Almendarez, of Waco, was arrested Monday and freed Tuesday from McLennan County Jail on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

Waco police identified Almendarez as the driver of a Chrysler 300 that was involved in a crash with a Suzuki motorcycle around 9 p.m. April 9 in the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the news release. Almendarez was attempting to make a U-turn when he struck the motorcycle, which was traveling behind the car, according to the release.

The motorcycle driver, Aaron Neason, 28, of Thornton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Leslie Rogers, 26, of Groesbeck, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died of injuries, according to the release.