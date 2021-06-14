Teen charged with manslaughter in UHS quarterback's shooting death

A Waco teenager has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of University High School quarterback Tydreun Felder, a death Waco police say was likely accidental.

The Waco Police Department on Friday arrested Paul Allen Hall, 17, in connection to the May 14 shooting at the Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle.

According to previous reports, police responded around 8:50 p.m. to the apartment complexes after receiving reports of gunfire. Felder, 17, was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and transferred to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital, where he died from his injuries the next morning.

Felder was a sophomore at University High School and played football and basketball for the UHS Trojans.

Officer Garen Bynum of the Waco Police Department said an investigation led officers to believe Felder was shot as a result of an accidental discharge. Bynum said it appears the two men were hanging out in an apartment when the gun that Hall was holding went off, and a single bullet hit Felder in the abdomen.