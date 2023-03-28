A Waco teen died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon on a street corner next to S.J. Guthrie Park in North Waco, Waco police said.

Police were called at 1:21 p.m. to the intersection of Edmond Avenue and Brookview Drive, where they found the 16-year-old boy with severe gunshot injuries, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Officers started CPR before he was transported to a hospital, where he soon died of his wounds, Shipley said.

"This is a cowardly act of gun violence resulting in the tragic loss of yet another teenager in our community," Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said in a press release. "Our officers will work tirelessly to identify those involved in his death. If you have any information regarding this murder, do the right thing and contact the Waco Police Department to help identify those involved. Our sincerest condolences to the family of this young man."

Police notified the teen's family of his death. His identity will be released at a later date, according to the press release.

Shipley said the incident is being investigated as a murder. The suspect had not been located as of Tuesday evening.

Several squad cars and yellow police tape were blocking the intersection Tuesday afternoon while investigators collected evidence on both sides of Brookview Avenue. They were documenting a black handgun in a front yard across from the park, shell casings scattered across the scene and a bicycle on the sidewalk near the Guthrie Park gazebo.

Guthrie Park was also the site of an attempted robbery in February 2019 that left a teen wounded by gunfire. In 2011, Lorena High School sophomore Nathan Romo was shot in the head and killed during an altercation between two groups at the park, according to trial testimony. Willie Contreras, 29, was convicted of murder in the case and Leonard Trey Nino, 18, also pleaded guilty to murder.