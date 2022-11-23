Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash

A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning.

Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway, according to a Waco police statement at the time. Officers responded at 2:29 a.m. to the 3100 block of South Third Street.

The vehicle Nyamandi was driving rolled over, and a female passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. The woman's parents have asked that her name be withheld from publication.

Waco police arrested Nyamandi on an intoxication manslaughter charge the day of the wreck, and he was released from McLennan County Jail soon afterward on $40,000 bond.