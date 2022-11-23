 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash

  • 0

A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning.

Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway, according to a Waco police statement at the time. Officers responded at 2:29 a.m. to the 3100 block of South Third Street.

Norman Newman Nyamandi

Nyamandi

The vehicle Nyamandi was driving rolled over, and a female passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. The woman's parents have asked that her name be withheld from publication.

Waco police arrested Nyamandi on an intoxication manslaughter charge the day of the wreck, and he was released from McLennan County Jail soon afterward on $40,000 bond.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert