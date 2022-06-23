Teen jailed on $3.76 million bond after Waco shooting incidents in May, March

A teen who was arrested earlier this month on gun charges in a drive-by shooting incident in May received additional charges Tuesday stemming from a different drive-by shooting in March that injured two, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said via email.

Ashton Brooks-Williams, 17, was arrested and booked into McLennan County Jail along with his father, Anthony Lamar Williams, 52, on June 6 after police reviewed security footage from the scene of a May 10 drive-by shooting, according to an arrest affidavit from the incident.

Brooks-Williams was not the shooter in the incident, but was seen on security footage carrying a handgun, which was illegal due to his age and him not being on his own premises during the incident, the affidavit says.

Brooks-Williams was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor of unlawful carrying of a weapon, with bond set at $750,000, and on June 17 he was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, increasing his total bond amount to $760,000, jail records show.

Brooks-Williams was also out on bond for a second-degree felony engaging in organized crime charge from April at the time of the May shooting according to court records, but it is unknown if the two organized crime charges are related.

Now, he has been charged in a March drive-by shooting that injured two. Brooks-Williams has been charged with two counts of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, jail records show. All additional charges have a bond of $750,000 each, bringing his total bond amount for all six charges to $3.76 million, jail records show.

The drive-by shooting happened at about 6:15 p.m. March 20 at the intersection of Sanger Avenue and Richland Drive, according to the affidavit. The affidavit says a four-door Volvo approached the intersection and pulled up beside one of approximately four cars at the intersection. The occupants of the Volvo then fired rounds from a “DRACO style 7.62x39 rifle pistol” at two of the cars, sending two of the occupants to the hospital with gunshot wounds, the affidavit says.

By interviewing the victims of the shooting, police learned the Volvo was “known to be operated” by Brooks-Williams and his brother, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also says the four vehicles at the intersection are “owned and operated by rival gang members” of Brooks-Williams.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed Brooks-Williams on June 8 and he said he was driving the Volvo at the time of the shooting.

