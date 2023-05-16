The 17-year-old suspect in a fatal May 2 shooting of another teen in Waco has been brought back to McLennan County, after his arrest last week in Freestone County on a murder warrant.

Ruben Villa Lee Dominguez was booked Monday in McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of murder in the death of Tercquan Johnson, 17, in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road, near Estella Maxey Place apartments, authorities said.

Waco officers responded to a shots fired call at 8:41 p.m. May 2 near the apartments and found Johnson with gunshot wounds, police said at the time. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The U.S. Marshalls Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Dominguez May 10 in Freestone County, Waco police announced last week.