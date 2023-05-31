Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Witnesses testified in a Waco court Wednesday that they believe former Clifton police Officer David Christopher Boen Jr. touched a 15-year-old boy inappropriately after a wedding in June 2017.

"Chris got him drunk and touched his (genitals)," said the girlfriend of the alleged victim, who is now 21.

Boen, 34, of Waco, is on trial this week in Waco's 19th State District Court on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.

Boen's defense attorney, Aubrey Robertson, objected to the testimony from the girlfriend, who has been dating the young man since shortly after the alleged incident, as hearsay. McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants told Judge Thomas West the testimony should be allowed because it is based on what the young man told the woman in the immediate aftermath of the alleged incident. West allowed it.

According to the Boen's arrest affidavit, the young man told a forensic interviewer in November 2018, when he was about 16, that Boen was speaking with him about sex at the June 2017 wedding reception. After Boen allegedly made inappropriate comments to the 15-year-old, the boy exposed himself to Boen to invalidate Boen's assertions that the boy was aroused by the conversation, police reported at the time.

Boen then touched the boy's genitals before he pulled away from Boen and Boen turned and walked away, according to the affidavit.

Boen had been an officer with Clifton police department for less than a month at time of the alleged incident. Before that he worked as a deputy constable in McLennan County Precinct 1 and as a corrections officer at McLennan County Jail. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement did not immediately respond Wednesday to the Tribune-Herald’s questions about the status of Boen’s peace officer license.

The girlfriend told the jury the young man was trigged one evening in November 2018, when he saw Boen at the restaurant where he worked. Through tears, she told the jury it was very hard for the young man to speak about it.

Robertson asked if she was at the wedding. She said no.

He asked if everything she knows about the night of the wedding had been told to her by the young man. She said yes.

Robertson asked if she knew that another of the young man’s close friends did not believe him at the time. She said this surprised her.

The young man’s brother-in-law told the jury he had considered Boen a part of the family before he found out about what the young man said happened the night of the wedding.

"I lost my best friend," the brother-in-law, who is now a sheriff's deputy in Hill County, said of the night in November 2018 when he found out about the young man's allegation.

The brother-in-law said that before he found out, Boen had gone to all his family events, particularly those for his own young children. Afterward, he no longer associated with Boen.

"I'm a peace officer and that allegation is what I consider a heinous crime," the brother-in-law said. "I can't associate with anyone I believe did this."

The brother-in-law said he told the young man's family member who called him for advice to report the act to law enforcement.

While the young man’s mother was on the witness stand, Boen’s defense attorneys attempted to ask her how her son responded to Boen at a pool party in the months after the incident. She said she did not recall the pool party and did not usually go to family events at that particular home.

Defense attorney Vic Feazell asked her if she had thrown two of her daughters out of the house for becoming pregnant out of wedlock. Prosecutor Elizabeth Buice objected, questioning the relevance. Feazell said the question is relevant to a defense theory that young man made the accusation against Boen out of fear of his mother. The mother said no.

On redirect from Buice the mother said she was not happy that her daughters became pregnant out of wedlock. She said it went against everything she was raised to believe.