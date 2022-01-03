Testimony set to begin in aggravated sexual assault of a child case

McLennan County's first criminal trial of 2022 took a couple of interesting turns Monday when the first defendant set for trial had a fever and was banned from entering the courthouse, while the next defendant up is represented by an attorney under indictment for solicitation of capital murder.

Melvin Vincent, who is charged with injury to a child, was set for trial Monday in Waco's 19th State District Court. But after Vincent was tested multiple times with two different thermometers that showed he had a fever of 100 degrees or more, Judge Thomas West, following courthouse COVID-19 protocols, sent Vincent home and called in Fernando Rey Torres, the number four case on West's Monday trial docket.

Torres, 36, an auto mechanic, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in alleged incidents in June 2014 and August 2014 involving an 8-year-old female family member. He was indicted in September 2017 and remains free on bond.

Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Tara Avants and defense attorney Seth Sutton spent most of Monday selecting a jury in Torres' case. Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning.

"We have looked forward for a long time to finally defending Mr. Torres against these accusations," Sutton said.