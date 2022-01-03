Testimony set to begin in aggravated sexual assault of a child case

McLennan County's first criminal trial of 2022 took a couple of interesting turns Monday when the first defendant set for trial had a fever and was banned from entering the courthouse, while the next defendant up is represented by an attorney under indictment for solicitation of capital murder.
Melvin Vincent, who is charged with injury to a child, was set for trial Monday in Waco's 19th State District Court. But after Vincent was tested multiple times with two different thermometers that showed he had a fever of 100 degrees or more, Judge Thomas West, following courthouse COVID-19 protocols, sent Vincent home and called in Fernando Rey Torres, the number four case on West's Monday trial docket.
Torres, 36, an auto mechanic, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in alleged incidents in June 2014 and August 2014 involving an 8-year-old female family member. He was indicted in September 2017 and remains free on bond.
Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Tara Avants and defense attorney Seth Sutton spent most of Monday selecting a jury in Torres' case. Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning.
"We have looked forward for a long time to finally defending Mr. Torres against these accusations," Sutton said.
Sutton and Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina were indicted in August 2020 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Tijerina's ex-husband, Marcus Beaudin, who also is an attorney. Tijerina was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hays County last year.
Sutton is charged with trying to hire an undercover Waco police officer to kill Beaudin. The officer infiltrated Sutton's motorcycle club, the Red Mouse Cult MC, and Sutton and his attorney have claimed the officer took advantage of their friendship and volunteered to kill Beaudin, who Sutton alleges sexually abused two of Sutton's family members.
Sutton, who remains free on $1 million bond, wears an ankle monitor as a condition of his release. The monitor started buzzing Monday afternoon during Sutton's jury selection presentation, however Sutton and court officials said the buzzing was not loud enough for prospective jurors to hear.
There was no mention Monday of Sutton's legal problems during jury selection in Torres' case.
This is the second trial in which Sutton has represented a criminal defendant since his arrest on the first-degree felony charge. Sutton won an acquittal for Daniel Machado, a member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, in June 2021 in Abilene on charges that Machado and other Bandidos robbed a rival club member who drove through their “turf” while wearing the rival club’s vest.