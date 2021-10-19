Testimony set to begin in woman's sexual abuse trial

Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a 33-year-old former Mart woman charged with sexually abusing a young male family member for three years.

Aerial Monique Simon is charged in Waco's 19th State District Court with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Sydney Tuggle and defense attorney Jonathan Sibley selected a jury on Tuesday at the Base, the multiuse facility on the Extraco Events Center grounds. Jury selection was delayed a day because the Base was used during the 11-day run of the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo and was unavailable on Monday.

McLennan County officials have used the Base for jury selection for several months because it is large enough to allow for social distancing in an effort to protect the large jury panels summoned for court cases. Testimony will be held in the courthouse annex courtroom because it is larger than 19th State District Court.