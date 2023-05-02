A woman testified Tuesday about when her 4-year-old child reported being sexually abused by a family member in 2019, as testimony opened in a Robinson man's sexual assault of a child trial.

Colin David Luttoschka, 50, was arrested in the case in August 2020, almost a year after the alleged assault on Sept. 10, 2019, at Luttoschka's mother's residence in Robinson. His trial started this week in Waco's 19th State District Court with a jury of eight women and four men.

The woman who testified Tuesday said Luttoschka is her half-brother, with the same mother but different fathers.

"I didn't want to believe it because I love my brother, but I had to believe what my child told me," she said in response to questions from McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants.

She testified that her child told her Aug. 10, 2020, that Luttoschka had touched the child's buttocks, tried to get the child to watch Luttoschka's girlfriend in the shower, and tried to get the child to look at pornography on his phone. The child then went for an interview with investigators.

The day after the interview, the child told her Luttoschka had put his fingers in the child's anus "and it hurt," the woman said.

In response to questions from Luttoschka's defense attorney, Jason Darling, the woman said Luttoschka's girlfriend, Crystal McCartney, had called her in August 2020, and told her about the alleged abuse. She said police had been called the night before to an altercation between McCartney and Luttoschka at the home where they lived.

Their relationship was "toxic," and they would often break up and get back together, she said.

"They were constantly fighting," she said. "There were often broken windows."

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue Wednesday. If convicted of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child, Luttoschka would face from 25 to 99 years or life in prison.