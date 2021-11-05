Texas AG's office appeals Waco judge's ruling in school mask mandate cases

The Texas Attorney General's Office is appealing a decision from a Waco state district judge that put on hold the state's lawsuits against two McLennan County school districts over their mask mandates.

The AG's office alleges in a petition for mandamus filed with Waco's 10th Court of Appeals that 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard abused her discretion when she granted a defense motion to abate the lawsuits against the Waco and La Vega school districts.

Menard's Oct. 25 order effectively leaves the masking mandates in place at the two school districts until the case of La Joya Independent School District v. Greg Abbott is resolved, including appeals.

The La Joya ISD case is also a mask mandate case and was filed in a Travis County state district court before the McLennan County suit. It involves large districts in Travis, Harris and Dallas counties and currently is pending in the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin. Attorneys involved on both sides of the mask mandate debate have said they expect the case to go to the Texas Supreme Court.

