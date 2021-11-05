Texas AG's office appeals Waco, La Vega ruling in school mask mandate cases

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is appealing a decision from a Waco state district judge that put on hold the state’s lawsuits against two McLennan County school districts over their mask mandates.
The AG’s office alleges in a petition for mandamus filed with Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals that 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard abused her discretion when she granted a defense motion to abate the lawsuits against the Waco and La Vega school districts.
Menard’s Oct. 25 order effectively leaves the masking mandates in place at the two school districts until the case of La Joya Independent School District v. Greg Abbott is resolved, including appeals.
The La Joya ISD case is also a mask mandate case and was filed in a Travis County state district court before the McLennan County suit. It involves large districts in Travis, Harris and Dallas counties and currently is pending in the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin. Attorneys involved on both sides of the mask mandate debate have said they expect the case to go to the Texas Supreme Court.
Attorney General’s Office attorneys said that while the suits are similar, not all of the issues are the same and that McLennan County is the proper venue to hear the suits against Waco ISD and La Vega ISD.
The petitions alleges Menard’s ruling “clearly erred in its determination of the law and application to the facts of the State’s lawsuit, which constitutes an abuse of discretion.”
Paxton’s office is seeking temporary injunctions to force Waco and La Vega school officials to discontinue their mask mandates and to abide by Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates by state entities.
Attorneys for the school districts have 30 days to file a response to the AG’s office petition challenging Menard’s ruling.
Midway and McGregor schools also were included as defendants in the original lawsuit, but the AG agreed to dismiss them after Midway argued it had no such mandate in place and McGregor said its mandate was not enforced.
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon has said the district issued mask mandate after the deaths of local educators and a troubling increase in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the school year. After the mandate was instituted, COVID-19 cases in schools decreased dramatically, officials have said.