The death of a 43-year-old man Sunday evening after being detained by Waco police is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched Sunday evening to the 200 block of Walker Street on reports of a suspicious person, Shipley said. After officers approached the man, he ran away, she said.

Once officers caught up with the man, he began having a “medical episode,” Shipley said. She said officers performed CPR and the man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Shipley said the man's next of kin has been notified. The department is not releasing the man’s name at this time, she said.

Shipley said Waco police contacted the Texas Rangers to investigate the death. In addition to the Texas Rangers investigation, an internal investigation is being conducted, and an autopsy was requested, she said.