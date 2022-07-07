Texas youth lockups in Mart, statewide freeze intake amid staffing crisis

Staffing shortages have led the Texas Juvenile Justice Department to freeze intake of new inmates at its five secure facilities, including the one in Mart, a decision local leaders say could put more pressure on McLennan County's own juvenile detention facility.

In a June 29 letter to juvenile probation officials around Texas, interim Executive Director Shandra Carter said the agency is "hemorrhaging" staff and at risk of endangering inmates.

"The current risk is that the ongoing secure facility staffing issue will lead to an inability to even provide basic supervision for youth locked in their rooms," Carter wrote. "This could cause a significantly impaired ability to intervene in the increasing suicidal behaviors already occurring by youth struggling with the isolative impact of operational room confinement."

The Texas Tribune reported Thursday that the agency has 331 vacant positions for juvenile corrections officers and only 391 officers available to cover its facilities, which have nearly 600 children in custody.

In addition to halting intake of new inmates, the agency is taking several steps to deal with the crisis, including moving 16 girls along with the female behavioral stabilization unit from the Ron Jackson unit in Brownwood to the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart. The Mart facility held 242 males as of Carter's June 29 letter.

In addition, the agency would end its "Intensive Intervention Programs" that are meant to manage lower-level aggression and violence at its Mart and Edinburg facilities.

Carter also wants to review youth about to age out of the system for potential safe release and determine if any sentenced youth are eligible for parole.

Carter said she is "incredibly disappointed" by these steps, which she called "the least worst measures."

Carter said the state agency is attempting to free up space for 130 youth who have been committed to Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities but remain in county lockups.

McLennan County's juvenile detention center has the room and the supervision capacity to continue to hold the youth awaiting placements in state facilities, said Collin Coker, director of McLennan County Juvenile Probation.

“The state’s freeze on taking new youth into their facilities will increase the number of youth in (county) detention,” Coker said. “They will be there for longer.”

Coker also said he cannot predict who will come into his county facility, or on what charges.

“We are taking every measure we can to provide the best service to the youth in McLennan County pending TJJD admissions,” Coker said.

Judge Gary Coley of the 74th State District Court also said the county facility has adequate space for now. Coley is the judge who sends youth to Coker’s facility and who makes commitment rulings for youth who would go to the state system.

“To sign a commitment for a youth to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, we must make a finding the kid has (behavioral health or other) special needs that can’t be met at the county level,” Coley said.

The longer youth remain at the county facility, the longer they lack access to state programs for violent offenders or sexual offenders, or for behavioral health needs, he said.

“We don’t know how long this temporary hold will last,” Coley said. “When these kids do get to a state facility they may get an abbreviated program, or they may miss the program entirely.”

Coley said his concern is not about the county's ability to detain youth but for their delayed access to state-sponsored treatment programs that will best benefit them.

In her letter, Carter, the agency director, said she is "painfully aware" of the strain on detention beds.

“I fully recognize that our biggest risk here is a youth who should be detained is in the community and commits a horrific violent crime,” Carter wrote.