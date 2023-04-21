A federal district court jury in Waco awarded $279 million in damages Friday to Textron, known for making the Army’s UH-1 "Huey" helicopter, in the company's patent infringement lawsuit against DJI, a Chinese commercial drone maker.

Textron Innovations Inc., a subsidiary of Textron, issued a statement thanking the jury, the court and the court’s staff. This case presented complex issues, and the company's leaders are grateful the case recognizes its history of innovation, according to the statement.

Lawyers for Da-Jiang Innovations, the Chinese commercial drone company known as DJI, could not be reached for comment Friday.

Textron opened its case at trial Monday with its lawyers asking for $376 million in damages in the patent infringement case before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright and a jury of three women and three men.

DJI, of Shenzhen, China, gained a more than 70% share of the U.S. consumer drone market building and selling drones that make use of technology patented by U.S. aerospace company Bell Helicopter, owned by Textron, Mark Siegmund of Waco law firm Cherry Johnson Siegmund James argued in the case. DJI never negotiated a licensing agreement with Textron to use the patents and did not respond to licensing offers from Textron, Siegmund said.

Attorneys for DJI argued the company developed technology on its own to fly small rotor wing vehicles remotely that had nothing to do with piloted systems patented by Bell and owned by Textron.

Textron’s largest subsidiary, Bell Helicopter, founded as Bell Aircraft Corp. in Buffalo, New York, by Lawrence Dale Bell in 1935, now builds military rotor wing aircraft in Fort Worth and Amarillo. Bell also makes commercial helicopters in Canada. Textron bought Bell in 1960.

Wang Tao founded DJI in China around 2006. Tao began with a a control system for remote control helicopters.

Siegmund said the U.S. government considers DJI to be a Chinese military company, though DJI attorneys denied this affiliation in the case.