Third suspect in South Waco shooting death arrested

A third person has been arrested in the Oct. 14 shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas in South Waco, Waco police said Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force arrested Pablo Villarreal, 18, of Waco, during a traffic stop in Waco, on a charge of murder in the case. Last week, the task force arrested the second suspect in the shooting, 17-year-old Onobia Bernett.

His 18-year-old brother, Ocie Bernett, was arrested in the same case in January and indicted by a McLennan County grand jury this month on a capital murder charge.

According to arrest affidavits, Ocie Bernett called Thomas, 21, to arrange to buy cannabis, but intended to rob him. Police responded at about 1 a.m. Oct. 14 to reports of gunfire, screaming and a car speeding away in the 2600 block of South 14th Street. They found Thomas with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he later died in a local hospital.

Bynum said Tuesday the investigation is still ongoing, even though three arrests have been made.

“We are once again extremely thankful of the partnership that we have with the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force and for their continued dedication to get our most violent criminals off the streets and to keep this community safe,” Bynum said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.