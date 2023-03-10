A third suspect was jailed Thursday in the November 2020 shooting death of Brian Johnson, 33, of Waco.

Tamarium Lashawn Johnson was arrested on a murder warrant, after he was indicted in the case in January. The indictment remained sealed until his arrest.

Brian Johnson was fatally shot in a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Waco police responded to the incident as a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020.

One of Tamarium Johnson's codefendants, Margaret Stewart, 30, was arrested in October after she was indicted the previous month on a murder charge and a second charge of recklessly shooting from one car at another car, without regard to the person inside. Berry Raydell Freeman, 28, received a 20-year prison sentence in the case Sept. 26 after pleading guilty to manslaughter, court records show. Arrest affidavits for Freeman also state he fired at Brian Johnson.

Details of the specific allegations against Tamarium Johnson were not immediately available Friday.

He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $1 million on the murder charge.