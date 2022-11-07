Third suspect sought in Crawford armed robbery that left man shot in neck

Authorities have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third in an Oct. 21 armed robbery in Crawford that left a man shot in the neck while his car’s electronic system alerted dispatch, according to affidavits in the case.

James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin, remained in jail Monday after McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Nov. 2, accused of robbing the man at gunpoint and then shooting him as he tried to drive away. Brian Matthew Cook 37, of Crawford was arrested Nov. 3 on charges stemming the robbery and was freed Friday on $375,000 bond.

Authorities have also obtained a warrant for the arrest of a female who is accused of luring the victim into the robbery scheme at Cook’s home at 2626 Galaxy Road in Crawford.

The woman called in a suspicious vehicle at the location, around 6:15 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit for Cook.

While deputies were en route, the OnStar system in the man’s vehicle notified dispatch of a man at the same location who had been shot and needed help, the affidavit says.

Through a search warrant, investigators recovered a video recording of the robbery and shooting, the affidavit says.

Investigators determined the victim went to the location to spend time with the female suspect, the affidavit says. After about an hour, the victim drove away but then immiedately returned after the woman sent him a message.

The woman then joined the man in his vehicle in the driveway, the affidavit states.

In the seized video, Bledsoe can be seen in a hiding place, wearing dark clothes and some type of face covering, holding what looks like a rifle, the affidavit says. Bledsoe leaves his position and goes toward the vehicle, which is out of camera view, the affidavit says.

The victim later told investigators he was sitting in the driver’s seat when a man in a face covering pointed a rifle at him. The victim grabbed the rifle barrel and pushed it away, and the rifle fired and struck the dashboard, the affidavit states.

Bledsoe ordered the victim to get out, strip and “give him (Bledsoe) his stuff,” the affidavit says.

The victim at this point knew he was being robbed and that the woman “set him up,” the affidavit says. The victim gave Bledsoe his belongings and Bledsoe told him to leave, the affidavit says.

As Bledsoe walked toward the house, the victim tried to drive away but the car’s electronic system gave him an error message of “degraded drive,” the affidavit says. The victim’s car died in the driveway, outside the gate, before reaching the roadway, the affidavit says.

Bledsoe can be seen on the video watching the victim attempt to drive away in his vehicle, the affidavit says. When the vehicle stops, Bledsoe turns toward it, raises the rifle, aims at the vehicle and the victim and fires rounds, the affidavit says.

One of the rounds struck the victim in his neck, the affidavit says.

The woman, who had been outside with Bledsoe, then ran toward the house and met Cook, the homeowner, the affidavit says.

Bledsoe, Cook and the woman can be seen on the video walking to the vehicle, entering it and moving the victim “who is shot bleeding and unconscious, from the front seat to the back seat,” the affidavit says.

On the video, Bledsoe hands the rifle to Cook, who takes it inside, then returns to the vehicle, the affidavit says. Bledsoe can be seen taking something from the victim’s wallet and taking his phone. The woman can be seen using her shirt sleeves to wipe the door handles and other parts of the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Bledsoe can be seen picking up debris and possibly spent shell casings, the affidavit says.

The victim told interviewing investigators that he heard two men talking about driving him and his vehicle to an “unknown location to leave him and his vehicle due to the males believing he was dead,” the affidavit says.

Cook can be seen attempting to push the vehicle and then wiping off the places he touched it, the affidavit says.

Cook was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with physical evidence.

Bledsoe remained in jail Monday with bail set at more than $700,000. His charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal acts, aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.