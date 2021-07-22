Three indicted in two separate Waco homicides

A McLennan County grand jury indicted three Waco men in two separate fatal shooting incidents in March and April, including one incident police said was gang related and fueled by a social media rift.

The grand jury indicted Vincent Lamar Snell, 19, and Omarion Mayes, 18, on murder charges in the April 4 drive-by shooting death of 18-year-old Damon Morgan in the 1000 block of Lenox Avenue.

The grand jury also issued an enhanced murder indictment against Warren Prince Tyler, 21, in the March 25 death of Jajuan Anderson-Simmons near Council Acres Park, 1500 Bagby Ave.

Waco police have identified Snell and Mayes as “known gang members” and said Snell and Morgan had been fighting over social media about a previous gang-related incident.

A witness told police he saw Snell driving a gold Chevrolet Impala while Mayes stood up through the sunroof and fired at Morgan, according to arrest affidavits.