Three indicted on capital murder, murder, school threat charges

The brother of a Teague man who was indicted last month in the arson death of his former boyfriend in August was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jason Lee Lloyd, 37, of Waco, in an Aug. 12 fire that led to the death of Cargin Madison, 25, two weeks later.
Jason Lloyd's brother, Willie Joe Lloyd, 39, was indicted in November on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges. The attempted capital murder charge stems from injuries to a friend of Madison who was at the home and also was badly burned.
Robinson police said Willie Lloyd was Madison’s ex-boyfriend and broke into Madison’s home in the 100 block of Brentwood Drive, poured gasoline on the bed and set Madison on fire.
The living room couch also was set on fire, police said. Madison and the other male burn victim were rushed to a burn unit in Dallas and a woman was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire also killed a dog, police reported.
According to an arrest affidavit, Willie Lloyd borrowed a vehicle from a friend and brought his brother with him. Willie Lloyd told investigators he had been with his brother the night of the incident, the affidavit states. Investigators concluded the brothers were together at the time of the fire and that they had borrowed a vehicle to avoid suspicion, according to the affidavit.
A Robinson officer identified Jason Lloyd in a photo array as the man he saw walking away from the scene the night of the fire.
No bond had been set for Jason Lloyd as of Thursday, while his brother, Willie Lloyd, remains jailed under bonds totaling $1.5 million.
Murder indictment
The grand jury also indicted DeOtis Sanders-Gray in an October fatal shooting incident that McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said sent an outdoor party crowd scrambling for cover.
Sanders-Gray, 24, of Waco, was indicted on a murder charge in the Oct. 24 shooting death of Scotty Eugene Stephens, 25, of Waco, at a party in an open area on Orchard Lane that followed a horseback trail ride, McNamara said shortly after the arrest.
When deputies arrived, there was a large crowd, and Stephens was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and injuries from being hit by a vehicle, he said. Stephens was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses reported Sanders-Gray had pulled up to the party wearing camouflage and carrying an AK-47 rifle and opened fire, hitting Stephens and several vehicles, McNamara said. Several people got in vehicles to flee, and one of the fleeing vehicles hit Stephens, he said.
At the time of the shooting, Sanders-Gray was under indictment on three felony charges and was free on bond, McNamara said.
“That is the sad part about it, he should have never been out on the streets,” McNamara said. “He gunned him down in cold blood.”
Sanders-Gray was indicted in September 2020 on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a pregnant person and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The indictment alleges he fired a gun multiple times in the air and pointed it at a pregnant woman and then punched her in the face, causing her to fall backward.
The punishment ranges for the murder charge and the assault charges are enhanced by a 2016 burglary of a habitation conviction. The enhancement bumps the minimum sentence Sanders-Gray faces from five to 15 years in prison. He remains jailed under $1 million bond.
School threat indictment
In other action, the grand jury indicted a Lorena High School senior on charges he threatened a “Columbine-style” attack on the school and had unlawful sexual encounters with a dog.
Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat and a state-jail felony charge of bestiality.
The bestiality charge came after Weber’s arrest on the school threat charge. Lorena officers got a search warrant for his cellphone and reported finding videos showing him and a medium-sized, mixed-breed dog in sex acts. The incidents occurred at the New Road Inn, 4000 S. Interstate 35, where Weber’s parents live, according to an arrest affidavit.
Lorena police arrested Weber after Lorena school officials notified them Weber threatened attacks on the school through the social media site Instagram.
Weber said in the threat that he and his friends were going to enter the high school and open fire on people as well as plant C4 bombs across the campus, according to an arrest affidavit. Weber also threatened to open fire on law enforcement if they were called to the scene, records state.
Shortly after the arrest, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said officers determined Weber was not at school at the time of the threat and no weapons or explosives were found when he was arrested. Weber told officers he sent the threat because he did not want to go to school and was hoping classes would be canceled, police reported.
Weber was released from jail Dec. 14 after posting bonds totaling $15,000.