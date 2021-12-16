Three indicted on capital murder, murder, school threat charges

The brother of a Teague man who was indicted last month in the arson death of his former boyfriend in August was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jason Lee Lloyd, 37, of Waco, in an Aug. 12 fire that led to the death of Cargin Madison, 25, two weeks later.

Jason Lloyd's brother, Willie Joe Lloyd, 39, was indicted in November on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges. The attempted capital murder charge stems from injuries to a friend of Madison who was at the home and also was badly burned.

Robinson police said Willie Lloyd was Madison’s ex-boyfriend and broke into Madison’s home in the 100 block of Brentwood Drive, poured gasoline on the bed and set Madison on fire.

The living room couch also was set on fire, police said. Madison and the other male burn victim were rushed to a burn unit in Dallas and a woman was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire also killed a dog, police reported.