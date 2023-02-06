Three men were indicted Thursday in an abuse and trafficking case involving two Waco teenage girls who were runaways at the time.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Kiearen Harman Whiteside, 39, and James Earl Conner, 42, on trafficking and sex abuse charges against two girls younger than 17. Christopher Jeral Allen, 63, was indicted on a charge of sexual abuse of one of the girls.

Whiteside’s indictment alleges that he committed a first-degree felony by continuously trafficking the two girls between Dec. 17, 2021 and Mar. 27, 2022 by luring them to his residence and keeping them there.

This indictment also accuses Whiteside of two sex acts by contact with each of the girls, a felony charge enhanced to first degree because of Whiteside’s 2010 conviction for aggravated assault.

Conner’s indictment alleges that he trafficked the two girls on Dec. 17, 2021, enticing them to a place where they would perform sex acts.

This indictment further accuses Conner of a sex act by contact with one girl on Dec. 20, 2021 and of a sex act by contact with the other on Dec. 22, 2021. The felony was enhanced to first degree because of a November 2017 conviction of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Allen’s indictment alleges one charge of a sexual act on Dec. 23, 2021 with one of the girls who was under 17 at the time. He has been held in jail on $75,000 bond since his Nov. 16 arrest in this case.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge and received probation which was revoked in August 2016. His underlying sentence was 6 years in prison.