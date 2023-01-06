Three teens arrested after missing man found dead near Baylor, I-35

Waco police arrested three teens Friday after one of them led investigators to the body of a man reported missing last week, according to a police press release.

Stanley Wilcox, 59, was found dead Friday morning under a bridge in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street, near Interstate 35, police reported. An autopsy is pending and expected to provide a positive identification. Investigators believe Wilcox was killed before the new year.

Police have arrested James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Heavyn Hamilton, 17, also has been arrested on a charge of failure to report a felony.

After Wilcox was reported missing Dec. 29, police received a warrant to search his vehicle at his South Waco home, in the 800 block of Garrett Avenue, and found indications a large amount of blood had been cleaned up around the trunk, the press release says.

"Willis and Stephens both admitted to being present for Wilcox’s shooting and disposing of Wilcox’s body," and Willis told police Friday where Wilcox was, the press release says.

Hamilton was aware of the killing, but police have not determined he was at the scene of the killing or involved "in clean-up or disposal of the body," according to the press release.

McLennan County Jail records showed Willis and Stephens in custody Friday night. Bond information was not yet available. Hamilton was not listed as in custody.

Police and Baylor University officials said the case is not connected to the university.

"It's a tragic situation, but it's our understanding that there is no connection to Baylor University," Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.