Tip to police leads to recovery of camper reported stolen in Bellmead

A tip reported Thursday helped the Bellmead Police Department find a camper reported stolen earlier this week and arrest the man suspected of stealing it.

Leland Fleming, 23, was arrested just before 10 a.m. Friday on a state jail felony charge of theft of property and a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Assistant Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said he also had two warrants for Class C misdemeanors.

The owner of the 2007 Puma camper parked it in a parking lot outside a business in the 600 block of E. Loop 340 on Tuesday and intended to leave it there overnight, police reported earlier this week. When the owner returned the next morning at about 7 a.m., the trailer had been taken.

Kinsey said officers received a tip Thursday about the stolen camper, which was located in the 5000 block of Orchard Lane. They arrived at about 8 a.m. Friday.

“Our detectives and officers went out there, located the trailer and attempted to make contact with subjects inside,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey said police eventually persuaded Fleming to leave the camper, and he was arrested.

Fleming remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $17,000.

