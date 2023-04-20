Fifteen former Baylor University students suing the school in federal court plan to add new claims to their case, first filed in 2016, alleging Baylor covered up reports of sexual assault.

The 15 unnamed plaintiffs, who have said they were sexually assaulted while students at Baylor between 2004 and 2016, intend to file amended complaints in the case, adding fraud and gross negligence to the prior allegations the university violated federal Title IX civil rights laws as well as state laws regarding negligence and breach of contract, according to court documents filed April 14.

“The additional claim of fraud relates to information gathered in the course of the case,” Jim Dunnam, a Waco attorney representing the 15 women in the suit, said by phone Thursday. “To prove fraud, we must be very specific in what they did. Now, we have very specific information that Baylor concealed reports of criminal sexual assault from students, parents, and also from prospective students and their parents.”

The university’s lawyers did not oppose the amended complaints, though they reserved the right to seek dismissal of some or all of the new claims at the appropriate time, according to a response filed Tuesday.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said Thursday the university would decline further comment.

“I think we have very strong valid claims about really reprehensible conduct by the university regarding sexual assault throughout much of its history particularly toward our clients in the 2000s,” Dunnam said. “At a jury trial we will shed the light of day on the truth of their conduct.”

Dunnam and Austin attorney Chad Dunn filed the suit in June 2016, in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the removal of Ken Starr as university president, the firing of football coach Art Briles, the implementation of new policies for responding to reports of sexual assault, new staffing to support the policies, and new student and employee training.

Part of the reason for amending the complaints is a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling indicating mental anguish damages may no longer be awarded in certain civil rights cases, including Title IX discrimination cases.

A significant portion of the damages his clients are seeking are related to mental anguish, Dunnam said. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, of Austin, who presides over the case, wrote in a March 21 ruling approving Baylor’s motion to deny mental anguish damages previously sought under Title IX that he would allow such damages to be sought under other legal theories.

Adding a gross negligence claim is part of the process of seeking damages related to mental anguish, Dunnam said.

He said the new fraud claim is tied to information attorneys have found in the course of the lawsuit indicating Baylor covered up sexual assault reports. Knowing about the reports may have changed the decision of many students who attended Baylor, Dunnam said.

“From the start, Plaintiffs’ complaints have always pleaded considerable factual misrepresentations and omissions by Baylor, so Baylor cannot claim surprise of fraud claims based on those facts being presented as a theory of liability,” Dunnam wrote in court documents filed April 14.

Another part of the reason for filing the amended complaint is legal wrangling by Baylor in an effort to deny access to the report of an investigation by the law firm Pepper Hamilton, Dunnam said Thursday. Baylor hired the firm to investigate its responses to sexual assault. As they announced Starr's demotion Briles' firing, Baylor regents released a summary of Pepper Hamilton's findings and a list of the firm's recommendations to the school, which officials have said have since been fully implemented. Baylor has not released the firm's full report.

“Although Plaintiffs are limited in their ability to highlight much of this evidence (from Pepper Hamilton), due to the Protective Order that applies to those materials, they - - and other materials collected to date - - demonstrate a strong case of fraud and gross negligence,” the pleadings filed April 14 say.

Dunnam said the Pepper Hamilton materials would be brought forth at trial.

A trial has not yet been scheduled.