Tractor-trailer burns on I-35, closing highway near Bellmead

A burning cab of a tractor-trailer forced all main lanes on South I-35 and the southbound frontage road to close in Bellmead on Sunday evening as firefighters worked to clear a fiery wreck near mile marker 338.
Bellmead officials have no idea of the origin or the cause of the fire because the vehicle was fully engulfed by the time the fire lieutenant arrived at the scene, a Bellmead public safety official said.
Christopher De Los Santos
Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.
