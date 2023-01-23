Trial begins for Waco city worker accused of holding knife to officer's throat

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of former city of Waco employee accused of holding a knife to a Waco police officer’s throat and trying to take his sidearm in July 2018.

The defendant, Ronald Louis Turner, 32, will face trial before Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman in the 19th State District Court, with opening arguments scheduled Tuesday.

An indictment charges Turner with first-degree felony aggravated assault of a peace officer and attempting to take an officer’s weapon, a state jail felony.

Turner’s charges stem from an incident at a health clinic for city employees, 1415 N. Fourth St., on July 21, 2018, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Clinic staff called police to report Turner as intoxicated and in need of removal from the property, his affidavit states. As police arrived, Turner had started to attack another staff member, and a 17-year veteran police officer stepped in to break it up, the affidavit states.

Officers attempted to arrest Turner on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge, but Turner resisted, according to the affidavit. A city employee whom Turner was fighting tried to help detain Turner, the affidavit states.

Turner then reached for his knife and held it against the officer’s throat, the affidavit states.

"The accused, while resisting arrest, was able to get his knife open and held the knife to the (officer's) neck," the affidavit states. "Another city of Waco employee had to come to the rescue of the officer and knock the knife out of the accused hand and assist the officer in restraining the accused."

The officer attempted to subdue Turner with a stun gun, to little effect, the affidavit states. Three other witnesses tried to help the officer during the struggle, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Police said Turner tried to pull the officer's gun from his holster, but an employee prevented him, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

"At this time, more officers arrived on scene and the accused was taken into custody," the affidavit states.

Turner was booked into McLennan County Jail, and 19th State District Court Judge Ralph Strother ordered him held without bail, records show. Strother has since retired.