A Waco man will face trial Tuesday on charges that he was involved in filming sex acts with a Hewitt teenager with the intent to distribute the videos.

The state will call its first witness Tuesday in the trial of George Anthony Spratt Jr., 58, in McLennan County's 54th State District Court. Spratt is charged with continuously trafficking a teenager from January 2016 to July 2020; as well as four counts of promoting child pornography with a teenager.

Spratt has been held without bond in this case since he was released on July 15, 2021 from a state mental facility in Vernon, upon a recommendation by psychologist Lisa Kan that he was competent to stand trial.

One of Spratt's co-defendants in this case, Willie Ross Davis Jr., 61, of Hewitt, is serving a 40-year prison sentence, which he began in April last year following a guilty plea.

Spratt wrote a letter to 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly asking that Davis be allowed to testify at Spratt’s trial. Spratt wrote that Davis would testify that he, not Spratt, was responsible for trafficking.

Those convicted of continuous trafficking of a person face a minimum of 25 years in prison with no parole, with a maximum sentence of life without parole.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office also filed an enhancement of charges against Spratt based on a Tarrant County conviction in 2005 for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The enhancement would allow prosecutors to seek first-degree felony punishments of 5 to 99 years in prison if Spratt is convicted of any count of promoting child pornography.

Prosecutor Will Hix filed a motion Nov. 30 to dismiss two second-degree felony counts against Spratt's second co-defendant in the case, Micah Garrett Prather, 22, in because of insufficient evidence.

"This Defendant was victimized directly by his Co-defendants and lacked the culpable mental state for this offense," Hix wrote.