Trial testimony: Waco police didn't settle on suspect in early hours of murder investigation

On the first day of trail testimony for a Waco man accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room, the Waco police officers who were first to the scene said they were not sure during the early hours of the investigation that he was their suspect.

Quest Aljabaughn Jones stands trial in the 19th State District Court accused of murder, a first-degree felony, in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter, the mother of three of Jones' children at the home the family shared in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive. Jones has been held in McLennan County Jail for more than 1,300 days on $600,000 bond.

During the defense opening statement, Judge Thomas West ejected a man sitting with the family of the deceased.

Moments after Jones entered his plea of “not guilty,” an exclamation of profanity followed by an angrily pronounced “I want you, I want you” could be heard from near where Sherrell Carter’s twin sister and cousins sat. West immediately ordered the man removed from the courtroom and admonished others sitting in the gallery that any such further outbursts would lead to jail.

“If anyone else exclaims like that, we will move to an immediate show-cause hearing, followed by contempt of court charges and you will go to jail,” West said.

Following opening statements and testimony from the last people to see Sherrell Carter alive, prosecutor Will Hix called Waco Detective Scarlett Woodruff to the stand. In February 2019 Woodruff was a 4.5-year patrol officer working night shift, one of the first two officers on the scene of Carter's death and the first Waco officer to interview Jones.

Prosecutors spent about an hour going through Woodruff’s body-worn camera video from the earliest part of the investigation.

Woodruff could be heard on courtroom monitors repeatedly saying, “this doesn’t make sense,” as she talked through what Jones told her with the other officer who arrived at the scene moments before she did, Sgt. Cody Plunkett, comparing it to what she saw and did not see.

Jones could be heard on the video saying he heard shooting in the back of the house, “pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” before he scooped up his children to run them across the street to a neighbor’s home. Woodruff and Plunkett did not find any spent bullets or shell casings on their first pass through the crime scene.

Jones also could be heard on the video repeatedly asking first responders to “save her, please, please, please,” and "did she make it?"

During Woodruff’s first interview with Jones, after advising him of his Miranda rights to have an attorney present and not answer questions, Jones could be heard twice asking if his wife “made it.” Woodruff gently told him both times that Carter had died.

On the witness stand, Woodruff said she read Jones his rights just in case what he said might need to be admissible in court and “because some things in the house just didn’t make sense.”

On the screens, Jones told her his version of what happened, saying he had been smoking cigarettes on the front porch, heard the shots, taken his kids to a neighbor and then gone into the back room.

Jones could be heard on the video describing the man he said he saw come out of the back room where his wife was and point a gun at him, “click, click, click, click.” "The gun was small," he said from the monitors, "maybe a .22."

He said the man was very tall, hard dark skin around his eyes, was wearing grey gloves and a hoodie tied tight around his face and — in the days before COVID-19 — was wearing a mask that covered his face below the eyes.

After this conversation Woodruff could be heard on the video telling her supervisor, “I don’t think he did it.”

She said on the stand that she told the same thing to the lead detective when he arrived.

In her second conversation with Jones, he could be heard on the screen saying, “Why did they shoot her? She did nothing. Why didn’t they kill me?” Jones could also be heard saying he “could hear her heartbeat” after he said she attempted to stand up from the bed and he laid her on the floor.

When Plunkett took the stand, he described the protocols followed when Woodruff first entered the home, putting Jones outside, going straight to the back room, not touching anything that might be evidence, including Carter’s body.

Plunkett also said he drove the last few blocks with his windows rolled down and could hear Jones’ screams “just before he turned onto Wilshire.” He also described the noise level in the home, when the first arrived with at least two TVs and child’s device blaring at full volume.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Will Hix said Jones repeatedly changed his story and that the neighbor who called 911, Jerry Gholsby, wrote in his statement that Jones had blood on him the first time he came to the door.

In the defense opening, interrupted by the ejection of a cursing man, attorney Craig Depew said a traumatic event gets the adrenaline pumping and changes perceptions.

With their first witnesses, prosecutors Hix and Maddie Beach established that Carter and Jones had both gone to Mexia the night of Feb. 2, 2019, but separately.

Danielle Carter, Sherrell Carter’s twin sister, their cousins Alicia Carr, and Carr’s brother Todrick Busby as well as Lynn King each described how they talked to Sherrell Carter several times a week. Carr and Busby had been with her in Mexia at a club and dropped her off at her home just minutes before her death.

Each of the four witness told prosecutors Sherrell Carter had told them of abuse from Jones. Carr and King said she feared Jones and wanted him to move out, the week before she died.

On cross examination by defense attorney Abel Reyna, Danielle Carter, Carr, Busby and King each also said they never personally saw or heard Jones abuse his wife and never saw her following abuse.

When Gholsby took the stand he said several times that when Jones first dropped his children with Gholsby and his family, he saw no blood on Jones.

“He told me an intruder was in his house, would I call police and would I watch his kids,” Gholsby said. “I called the 750-7500 number that time.”

It wasn’t until the second time Jones came over about 15 minutes later that Gholsby said on the stand that he saw blood on Jones and Jones told him the intruder “shot his wife.”

“That’s when I called 911,” Gholsby said.

Bellmead Police Officer Amber Richardson, who after Carter's death was the Waco Police Department's senior crime scene technician on the scene collecting evidence and taking photographs, said she believed the scene in the bedroom had been altered.

Defense attorney Depew asked if the scene had been tampered with. Richardson held fast using only the word altered.

She said there were vertical blinds in the room, and a broken piece of blind slat with bloody fingerprints was found elsewhere in the room.

Defense attorneys also questioned Richardson about transfer of gunshot residue among articles of clothing. She said that was not in her scope of expertise.

Hix objected to the questioning regarding gunshot residue, saying an expert would be presented who could discuss gunshot residue transfer, but Richardson was not that expert. West sustained the objection and told the jury to disregard.

Testimony is expected to resume Wednesday.