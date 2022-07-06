 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck hanging off bridge to affect Highway 6 traffic south of Riesel through afternoon

Riesel accident

The northbound lanes of Highway 6 were shut down as crews worked to move a tractor-trailer hanging off a bridge on Sandy Creek, between County Road 109 and Rice Road.

 Bobby Dietrich, provided photo

Northbound traffic on Highway 6 south of Riesel was rerouted for hours Wednesday as crews sought to remove tractor-trailer hanging over a bridge, authorities said.

The driver of the Volvo truck lost control of the vehicle around 8 a.m., possibly due to mechanical issues, and went partly over a small bridge, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

The bridge over Sandy Creek is about one mile south of Riesel.

Photos from the scene show a truck tilted onto the guardrail of the bridge, with its front end pointed into the road.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard said there were no injuries reported. 

The traffic rerouting was expected to last until about 4 p.m., officials said.

